Maszlee: Education Ministry to fully cooperate with MACC in fight against graft

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during the Asian Strategy & Leadership Institute’s open dialogue in Sunway on February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — The Education Ministry (MOE) will lend its fullest cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in efforts to cultivate a culture of zero tolerance to corruption, its minister Maszlee Malik said today.

Commenting on the recent statement by Latheefa Koya, the newly appointed MACC chairman, who said that education will play a bigger role in the fight against graft, Maszlee said education was essential when it comes to educating society on the evils of corruption.

“On behalf of the ministry, I would like to invite Latheefa for further discussions on how both parties can explore various forms of cooperation towards a corruption-free society,” he said in a statement here, today.

In her first statement as MACC chief, Latheefa said she would be looking into long-term measures, including education, to create a culture of intolerance to corruption.

Latheefa, who was appointed MACC chairman effective June 1, said it was the fundamental right of every Malaysian to live, work and prosper in a corruption-free society. — Bernama