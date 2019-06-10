Jakoa says no report on respiratory diseases in Orang Asli settlements in Pahang

File picture of an Orang Asli village. The Pahang Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) has confirmed that it has not received any formal report related to respiratory diseases in Orang Asli settlements in the state, including in Jerantut. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, June 10 — The Pahang Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) has confirmed that it has not received any formal report related to respiratory diseases in Orang Asli settlements in the state, including in Jerantut.

Its director, Johari Alwi, said there are 262 Orang Asli settlements with a total population of 78,636 in Pahang, with Jerantut alone having 12 settlements and a population of 3,561.

“There are 906 Orang Asli of Batek tribe in Jerantut and Lipis, with many of them having relatives in Gua Musang, which made it common for them to move between the bordering districts.

“Nevertheless, we have not received any report about any member of the Batek tribe in the National Park (in Kuala Tahan, Jerantut) having respiratory problems as those in the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement (in Gua Musang).

“However, precautionary measures have been activated at the settlements. Most of them (at the National Park) were found to be suffering from skin disorder, but treatment is always provided by the district health office,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

In fact, Johari said the health status of the Orang Asli community was regularly monitored by the department with the cooperation from the State Health Department, which also has an Orang Asli mobile medical team.

He said the mobile medical team is equipped with doctors and nurses who will visit the Orang Asli settlements in all remote areas and conduct medical examinations on the Orang Asli community according to schedule.

“The healthcare of the Orang Asli community in Pahang does not only involve the state’s Health Department, but also the support from Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak, Selangor,” he added. — Bernama