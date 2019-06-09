Waytha Moorthy: Orang Asli deaths in Kelantan due to pneumonia

National Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthysaid two out of the three deaths involving Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang was due to pneumonia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, June 9 — Two out of the three deaths involving Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang was due to pneumonia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

He said due to the remoteness of the settlement, information on the deaths were received late.

“We were informed that the deaths happened due to migration and the bodies were buried within the area. However, the actual cause of death will be investigated,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the outbreak at the Disease Control Division, Kelantan Health Department here today.

Waytha Moorthy explained that two post-mortems had been carried out which found cause to be pneumonia but how the outbreak came about so far was unknown.

“The Health Department now has taken preventive steps which are to find active cases, do isolation and treatment for those affected at hospitals.

Waytha Moorthy added that the Health Department had dispatched a team of medical officers to the area, besides setting up a task force involving various agencies in Gua Musang for further action.

Earlier today, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin had confirmed the latest death toll (three) due to the outbreak.

He also denied claims by locals that 13 villagers had died due to the outbreak, claimed to be due to water contamination from a nearby iron ore mine.

He said police investigations did not find graves to support the claim. — Bernama