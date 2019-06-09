Sarawak ready to host Malaysia Day, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak is prepared to host the Malaysia Day celebration on September 16. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 9 — Sarawak is prepared to host the Malaysia Day celebration on September 16, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said it was the suggestion of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the joint meeting on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) last month.

‘’We will form a special joint committee to discuss and implement Malaysia Day later, this matter has also been jointly agreed upon,’’ he told reporters when attending an Open House of the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof here today.

Abang Johari said that the ties and co-operation between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government were indeed firm.

‘’Whatever programmes can be carried out well for the good and development of Sarawak with the setting up of the joint committee,’’ he said.

Yesterday, Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state PH would propose to the federal Cabinet that Malaysia Day be held in Sarawak in line with the spirit of MA63. — Bernama