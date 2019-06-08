Two killed, another two injured after car crashes into pillar at Mahameru Highway

Two women were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pillar of a flyover at the Mahameru Highway. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Two women were killed and two others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a pillar of a flyover in Lebuhraya Mahameru here yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said the Perodua Kenari went out of control and crashed in the incident at about 7 pm.

A fire engine with six firemen from the Sentul station was despatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call, its spokesman said when contacted by Bernama.

The two women killed on the spot were in their 40s, while the injured are in their 20s, he said.

Their identities have yet to be established.

The injured were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. ― Bernama