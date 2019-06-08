Ten family members cheat death after vehicle overturns

SONG, June 8 ― A family of 10 cheated death when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in skidded and overturned along the Song-Kanowit logging trail at about 4pm yesterday.

Song acting district police chief ASP Balie Jelian said four passengers sustained injuries while the rest escaped unhurt.

The 10 passengers, aged four to 71, comprised five men and five women who were travelling from Sibu to return to their longhouse in Kapit.

“They were travelling along the Ngungun-Song logging trail when the driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded.

“All injured passengers have received treatment at the Song health clinic,” he told Bernama.

He said further investigation of the accident was still ongoing. ― Bernama