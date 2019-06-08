Over 30,000 attend Kedah MB’s Raya open house

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali greet guests, as Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria look on, during the Kedah mentri besar’s Aidilfitri open house in Alor Setar June 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 8 — More than 30,000 people attended the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and his wife Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria at Dewan Seri Mentaloon here.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy and several Kedah state executive councillors.

Guests were served with a variety of dishes including satay, biryani rice, appom lenggang and cakes at stalls set up in and outside the hall.

Mukhriz said he was happy with the presence of so many people from near and far as it reflected the unity of the people in celebrating Aidilfitri.

“They come here regardless of their race, religion and age and it proves that the spirit of unity is still strong. The state government with the support of the federal government will continue to do its best for the people of Kedah.

“As such, I would also like to call on the people to continue giving their support and cooperation in ensuring the success of whatever policies and strategies implemented by the government,” he said. — Bernama