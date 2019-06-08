Give Latheefa a chance, ex-MACC chief tells detractors

Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull says he has trust in Latheefa (pic) to lead the MACC well and carry out her duties for the country. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 ― Support and trust Latheefa Koya to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and to do her best to carry out her duties, said MACC's former chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Mohd Shukri said it was a waste of time to “rant and rave” as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had decided on Latheefa’s appointment as the new MACC head.

He said he had trust in Latheefa to lead the MACC well and carry out her duties for the country.

“Give her support and let her do her work. Let her do her best and possibly with her experience as a lawyer, she can bring corporate ideas and combine with government initiatives,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Shukri said the public should not worry because those carrying out the duties were MACC officers and the task of the MACC chief commissioner was to lead them.

“Although the new chief commissioner has no experience in MACC work, it is the officers who will be doing the work, and these officers are trained. So things will go smoothly,” he said.

Mohd Shukri also outlined some tips for Latheefa to lead the MACC well which were “Do The Right Thing; Do It Right; Independent/Neutral/Impartial; Without Fear or Favour”.

“Do not be afraid of being pressured, do not be afraid of pressure, do not be afraid of being sacked, but do not bow to pressure.

“She should have some of these qualities and I believe she will be a good leader,” he said.

Latheefa was appointed as the new MACC head on a two-year contract period effective June 1.

On the question of whether Latheefa was independent or neutral, Mohd Shukri said: “Wait and see. Give her a chance.” ― Bernama