Focus more important than experience, Sarawak PKR chief tells Latheefa critics

Works Minister Baru Bian said that Latheefa Koya should be given time to demonstrate her ability to perform her new role in fighting corruption.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 8 — Latheefa Koya’s commitment should be the key requirement rather than her investigative experience in leading the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian reminded her critics today.

Baru, who is also federal works minister, added that the human rights lawyer and activist should be given time to demonstrate her ability to perform her new role in fighting corruption.

“The most important thing is the person heading the agency is clear in its focus and responsibility,” he told reporters after attending the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) committee meeting here.

“Look, many of the ministers in the Pakatan Harapan federal government have no experience heading the ministries, but being the head, we set out policies and we drive the ministries to move on.”

He said what matters most for the MACC is for it to be seen as an effective, neutral and credible public institution.

“Of course, people are worried about selective prosecution. This is very natural for people to respond in that sense, but I know her as a practising lawyer and that she is very qualified to head MACC,” said Baru who is also a trained lawyer.

He said there is no need to continue questioning Latheefa’s appointment as the prime minister had followed the law.

“It is already in place. That is the way it is. The prerogative to appoint her is with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

Latheefa was appointed to hold the post for a two-year term, effective June 1, replacing Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull who decided to shorten his term by a year.

He was appointed on May 17, 2018 after PH was voted into Putrajaya after defeating the Barisan Nasional coalition at the polls.