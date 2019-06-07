Water cuts to hit Klang Valley

The water supply in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling will be interrupted in stages. — Picture by Azinuddiin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The water supply in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling will be interrupted in stages after garbage clogged up the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant during heavy rain.

Syabas said the production of treated water in the plant was affected following heavy rain at upstream and the large volume of accumulated rubbish at the intake caused the mechanical filtration equipment (bandscreen) to clog and trip.

“The incident is expected to affect water supply in several areas in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling region by stages,” said Syabas late last night on the second day of Hari Raya.

“We are working to resolve this issue and minimise the impact of supply interruption to affected customers.

“Latest information with the list of affected areas will be announced soon and kindly refer to the Air Selangor app and www.syabas.com.my for latest status which will be updated from time to time.”