Two convoy riders killed after bikes graze in Maran

KUANTAN, June 7 — A motorcycle convoy after the Aidilfitri celebrations turned into a tragedy when two in it were killed after their machines grazed each other, causing them to fall in the path of an oncoming car along the Jengka 23 main road, Maran near here last night.

Maran police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the 10.15pm incident claimed the lives of Hamdan Mat, 47, and Mohammad Shahrizan Ahmad, 37.

Abu Bakar Ahmad, 26, another rider in the convoy heading from Jengka 22 to Jengka 23, broke his right hand.

“It happened at a sharp bend and the driver of the oncoming Proton Waja could not evade them in time. The Proton Waja also hit a Honda Civic car that was trailing the convoy,” he told Bernama.

Both the car drivers, aged 54 and 32, escaped unhurt. — Bernama