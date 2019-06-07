Raya traffic report: 4km crawl between Tapah and Gopeng, otherwise smooth

A Malaysian Highway Authority staff monitors the traffic flow along several highways at its headquarters in Bangi June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Traffic this morning was reported to be generally smooth on all highways in the peninsula except for a 4km crawl between Tapah and Gopeng on the North-South Expressway.

It is due to a trailer towed to the side following an accident. A lane at the stretch is closed due to the hazard.

The latest traffic updates are available on toll-free Plusline 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA (Malaysian Highway Authority) line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama