Latheefa’s appointment follows procedure, says Muhyiddin

Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari attend Aidilfitri celebrations at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Sri Ledang in Pagoh June 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

MUAR, June 7 — The appointment of Latheefa Koya as the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should not be questioned by anyone because it was done according to procedure, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the procedure observed included in terms of the constitution and executive power.

“That matter (procedure) is all correct. What is raised now is a question of politics. People question, and politics is according to their respective interpretations,” he told reporters after attending the Pagoh parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri celebrations at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Sri Ledang in Pagoh here today.

Muhyiddin welcomed the appointment but hoped that in future there would be prior discussions among the Pakatan Harapan leadership to ensure that they understood the rationale for such appointments.

“This is so that it is in line with what we spelt out in the manifesto,” he said.

Latheefa’s appointment, for a two-year term effective June 1, was announced three days ago after it had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the decision to appoint Latheefa was made by him alone and that he did not consult the Cabinet.

Latheefa replaces Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who decided to shorten his service contract.

On the Op Selamat in conjunction with Aidilfitri, Muhyiddin said about 13,000 accident cases had been reported so far.

This seems to show that the road safety campaign to reduce accidents has not produced the desired results.

“Accidents still happened, maybe because people wanted to go back fast, to their destinations and kampung, but whatever it is this matter should be given serious attention by road users to avoid such things happening,” he said. — Bernama