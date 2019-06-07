Domestic Trade Ministry approves eight permits for Sarawak F&B manufacturers to import sugar

Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the import permits would help reduce the cost of production at the factories. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, June 7 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has approved eight permits for food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers in Sarawak to import sugar from overseas.

Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the import permits would help reduce the cost of production at the factories.

He also said at present the international sugar price was in the range of RM1.40 per kg for raw sugar, while for refined sugar, it is RM1.80 per kg.

“But, because of the previous government’s policy, the F&B manufacturers in Sarawak, are not allowed to import sugar.As a result, they have to purchase it from two sugar refineries in Malaysia.

“Despite the low international sugar price, the F&B manufacturers in Sarawak have had to pay about RM2.60 to RM2.70 per kg from the local sugar refineries,” he told press conference here today.

Chong said, after much deliberation, the ministry has adopted a 60 per cent ― 40 per cent policy for the kick-start to the imports.

“If a factory is using 1,000 tonnes of sugar annually for their production of either drinks or food, we allow them to import 60 per cent of it,” he said, adding, it was part of the federal government's efforts at breaking monopolies in several sectors locally. — Bernama