Corpse with missing body parts found in Labuan

LABUAN, June 7 ― A corpse without the parts below abdomen missing and hands almost decomposed was found stuck between rocks behind a shipyard in Rancha-Rancha here late evening yesterday.

Labuan police chief Deputy Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said the corpse, gender yet to be determined, has turned black and was believed to be floating at sea for three to four weeks.

“The deformed corpse was found by a civilian behind the Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd at 5.50pm yesterday who called the police. We cannot make any assumptions on criminal offence as a thorough investigation is still ongoing,” he told Bernama here today.

The initial examination on the corpse showed no indication or signs of physical injuries, he said, adding that more clues would be obtained after the post mortem at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu today or tomorrow.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama