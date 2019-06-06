Sarawak party wants Latheefa to go after politicians whose cases were aborted mid-trial

STAR president Lina Soo says MACC chief Latheefa Koya must go after corrupt politicians whose cases were aborted while in the midst of corruption and criminal trials. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 6 ― Sarawak Reform Party (STAR) today urged newly-appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya to go after politicians who were discharged and acquitted while in the midst of corruption and criminal trials.

Its president Lina Soo said no reason had been given by the new federal government for aborting such cases.

“She must also go after the politically corrupt, those who cheat and bribe during party elections for party positions, regardless of political party,” Soo said in response to Latheefa's two-year appointment from June 1.

Soo said Latheefa must also investigate the cases where police and MACC reports have been lodged against land grabs and corrupt practices in land deals in Sarawak.

She said Sarawakians also want her to investigate the reports against a former senior politician for corruption, but where no action was taken.

“Can the new fearless and no-nonsense MACC chief investigate and determine for once and for all if indeed there were indeed no case against the former politician, then she should clear his name to arrest the swirling accusations of his abuse of power and put to rest the speculation for good,” Soo said.

She hoped that Latheefa will not disappoint Sarawakians to set the record straight, to bring the guilty to justice and the innocent to have their names cleared.

The STAR politician claimed MACC had been inefficient in the past in executing its duties to stamp out corruption.

“With this appointment, I hope the new MACC chief will be fearless and uncompromising in rooting out corrupt practices in the land,” she said.

Soo, who is also a state rights activist, said she has no issue about Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's decision to pick Latheefa as the new MACC chief.

She said Malaysians are now know that Pakatan Harapan federal government is prone to break its election promises time and again since it swept into power, adding that picking Latheefa as the new chief is no different.