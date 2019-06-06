Motorcyclist decapitated in grisly road crash on Kajang SILK highway

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — An Orang Asli man died when he was decapitated after crashing his motorcycle into a road divider on the Kajang SILK (SILK) highway early today.

In the grisly 5.25am incident, the 30-year-old victim was riding his Yamaha 125 motorcycle when he is believed to have lost control of the machine before crashing into the divider.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Azman Shari’at said the victim was riding alone from Kajang and headed home to Carey Island without wearing a safety helmet.

“The victim is suspected to have been speeding before losing control of his motorcycle before he crashed into the divider.

“The impact resulted in the victim being decapitated and his head was found several metres from where the rest of his body was discovered,” Azman said when contacted, adding that the remains were sent to the Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police, till this evening, were still trying to locate the victim’s next of kin. — Bernama