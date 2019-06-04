Malaysian survivor of Christchurch shootings to spend Raya in NZ, as he undergoes rehabilitation

Rokiah Mohamad shows a picture of her son, Rahimi Ahmad, who was injured in the mass shooting in New Zealand. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Rahimi Ahmad, one of the Malaysians wounded in the Christchurch mosque shootings in March, will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri in New Zealand as he is still undergoing follow-up treatments for nerve injuries sustained during the attacks.

Malay daily Harian Metro today reported that the 39-year-old engineer said that he was discharged from Burwood Hospital last Wednesday.

“I really miss Malaysia, especially my mother, Rokiah Mohamad; however, let me complete my treatment here first because at the moment, I still have to use a walking frame and wheelchair,” Rahimi had reportedly said yesterday.

He added that he was issued a People with Disabilities card in New Zealand.

As Raya approaches, Rahimi noted that Muslims in Christchurch usually perform Solat Sunat Aidilfitri at two locations: Horncastle Arena and Pioneer Stadium.

“I expect that on that day, security will be tightened by the authorities to prevent a similar incident from happening,” he added.

Rahimi also said that he has to carry on with life and put the incident behind him for the sake of his wife and children.

“It’s hard to forget, but I need to carry on with life as usual. If we keep thinking about the tragedy, it might make living abroad difficult for us.

“Alhamdulillah, I have a family that always supports me and I need to be strong because my son also went through the same experience,” Rahimi said.

If his spirit waivers, it might also prevent his son from moving on with his life, he added.

As for Raya preparations, Rahimi and his family plans to make ketupat, kuah kacang and nasi tomato, so that his children can still experience a festive atmosphere.

According to a Bernama report shortly after the March 15 shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, Rahimi, who is from Kampung Binjai in Bayan Lepas, Penang, has worked as an engineer at a dairy factory in Christchurch for the past four years and lives with his wife and two children in New Zealand.

Two other Malaysians Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 46, and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46 were also wounded in the attacks and are currently also recuperating.

Mohd Tarmizi’s son, Muhammad Haziq, 17, was among the 51 people killed during the shooting spree while dozens more were injured.

An Australian white supremacist named Brenton Tarrant was arrested as the prime suspect and is to stand trial for murder.