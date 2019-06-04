Johor cops on hunt for parang-wielding road rager (VIDEO)

A screengrab from YouTube of a man attacking a car with a parang along the Pasir Gudang Highway June 3, 2019.

JOHOR BARU, June 4 — State police are tracking down two men recorded confronting a following motorist with a parang and damaging the victim’s car along the Pasir Gudang Highway here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police viewed the matter seriously, before disclosing that the Johor Baru South district police were investigating the incident based on a victim’s report.

“The victim himself, whose car mirror was hit with a machete, lodged a police report yesterday,” said Mohd Khalil regarding the incident that has gone viral online after dashcam footage of the confrontation was published on YouTube.

It was learnt that the victim lodged his report at the Larkin police station under the Johor Baru South district over the matter yesterday. Details on the suspect’s vehicle, including a video footage were also provided to investigators.

Mohd Khalil, who was on a pre-Hari Raya city walkabout in Larkin Sentral here, said investigations are underway and efforts were ongoing to track down the suspects.

He said the incident was believed to have been caused by the suspect’s dissatisfaction at not being given room to merge into the victim’s lane.

“We (police) are confident that we will track down and arrest the suspects soon,” said Mohd Khalil.

In the one-minute and 23-second video, a motorist was seen being threatened by two men in a Pahang-registered blue Honda Civic twice during a traffic congestion along the Pasir Gudang Highway.

The video’s timestamp shows it was recorded at 5.53pm yesterday.

Besides YouTube, it was also shared on popular Johor-based traffic and community Facebook pages.

The road rage incident is the latest since a motorcyclist was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for smashing a car’s windscreen using his helmet.