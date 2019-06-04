In Raya message, Anwar calls for renewed unity and commitment to initiate change

Anwar urged people not to forget the poor during the festive celebrations, saying that Hari Raya is about new beginnings for everyone. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Malaysians to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in full spirit, but moderately, while not forgetting those in poverty.

In his Hari Raya message, Anwar urged people not to forget those who are poor and said the celebration is all about new beginnings for everyone.

“Aidilfitri is about a new beginning, in other words, it is to renew our spirit and commitment in order to initiate change.

“We must ensure that the country continues to be focused and firmly oppose corruption,” the Port Dickson MP said in a statement today.

Anwar said during the Hari Raya celebration, the spirit of unity will be strengthened from the culture of visiting one another.

“Aidilfitri is meant to foster stronger unity among all races in the country and we must together reject hatred that is being spread by certain irresponsible quarters, in order to ensure we can maintain and cherish the peace we have fought for.

“I want to take this opportunity to call for harmony and unity that has been built with the spirit of the Constitution and that we continue to respect each other,” he added.