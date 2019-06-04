Agong to hold Raya open house in Kuantan June 6

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar are pictured at Parliament March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, June 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, will hold an Aidilfitri ‘open house’ here on June 6.

Pengelola Bijaya Diraja of the Sultan of Pahang, Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, said in a statement that the event would be held at Istana Abdulaziz from 10am to 1pm.

“All the people are welcome, and are requested to be properly attired in keeping with the period of mourning,” he said.

Pahang declared 40 days of mourning for the public following the passing of the former Sultan of Pahang, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, on May 22.

Ahmad Khirrizal said their majesties extended Aidilfitri greetings to the people of Pahang and the invited guests.

He also said that Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate Aidilfitri with the people for the first time after the sultan’s election as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

He said guests of the open house are permitted to park their vehicles at the parking lot of Galeri KotaSAS and the campus ground of the International Islamic University.

“For the convenience of the guests, a shuttle bus service is provided between the two locations and Istana Abdulaziz,” he said. — Bernama