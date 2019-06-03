Sabah woman hits husband with steel rod after told to stop roaming house for better phone signal

It is thought the 40-year-old woman was trying to connect to an online gambling site on Saturday night but could not find a signal strong enough to do so. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — A woman in Lahad Datu, Sabah, allegedly attacked her husband with a rod after he disrupted her hunt for a stronger cellular signal in their home.

According to the Star Online portal, the 40-year-old woman was trying to connect to an online gambling site on Saturday night but could not find a signal strong enough to do so.

When she began walking around the house in search for a better signal, her husband, 38, told her to stop as it was already late.

The couple began quarrelling, after which the woman grabbed the rod from outside their home and returned to attack her husband, causing wounds to his face and body.

Lahad Datu police chief Asst Comm Nasri Mansor confirmed that a report was lodged yesterday as well as the woman’s arrest early this morning.

Nasri added that the woman also tested positive for illicit drug use.