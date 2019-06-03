Raya exodus: Clogging reported as at 5.30pm

Traffic situation along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in the North direction as commuters start driving to their hometowns ahead the Hari Raya holidays, June 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Clogging is reported on major highways in the peninsula as more and more people exit the Klang Valley to get back to their hometowns and kampungs in time to celebrate Aidilfitri this Wednesday and Thursday.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said that as at 5.30pm, traffic was slow from Perai to Permatang Pauh, Subang to Dataran Prima, Putrajaya to Bandar Saujana Putra, KLIA to the Nilai Utara exit, Nilai to the Seremban R &R and Bandar Ainsdale to Port Dickson.

As for eastbound traffic (from the Klang Valley), a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic volume was very heavy from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah but generally smooth thereafter (after Genting Sempah).

The public can access traffic updates via the toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. —Bernama