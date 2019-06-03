Mantai programme helps alleviate cost of living pressures for people in Negri Sembilan, MB says

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said through the Mantai Perdana Aidilfitri 2019 programme, the state government aimed to ensure that the people would be able to purchase fresh produce, especially meat, to cook for Hari Raya at a much lower price. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 3 — The organising of the Mantai Perdana Aidilfitri 2019 programme is aimed at alleviating the cost of living pressures for the people in Negri Sembilan, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said through the programme, the state government aimed to ensure that the people would be able to purchase fresh produce, especially meat, to cook for Hari Raya at a much lower price.

“The Mantai Perdana Aidilfitri is an annual programme organised by the state government where the people can purchase beef block at a much lower price compared to the market price. This is because the state government wants to alleviate the cost of living pressures for the people in celebrating the upcoming Aidilfitri.

“This year, we are offering beef block for RM29 per kg, which is indeed cheaper than the market price of between RM36 and RM38 per kg, and sirloin for RM35 per kg compared to the market price of RM40 per kg. As for the bones and internal organs, we are offering them for RM29 per kg,” he said at the launch of Mantai Perdana Aidilfitri 2019 programme at the Datuk Kelana Petra Lela Mohd Yusof Mosque in Sikamat here today.

He said the programme was held simultaneously today in all districts in the state, including Gemas, from 7 am until stocks ran out.

In Seremban, apart from the Datuk Kelana Petra Lela Mohd Yusof Mosque in Sikamat, the programme was also held in Labu, Nilai and Paroi.

“We estimate 380 cattle will be slaughtered and 38,000 kg of meat will be sold during the programme, which will benefit almost 12,666 people in Negri Sembilan. The state government also gives assurance that the meat sold are all processed according to the standards set by the Veterinary Services Department.

“Apart from fresh meat, we also offer smoked meat and poultry, chicken, eggs, vegetables, coconut milk and other fresh produce to help the people prepare for Aidilfitri,” he said.

Mantai is synonymous with the people of Negri Sembilan in welcoming the blessed months of Ramadan and Syawal.

The word mantai is derived from the word ‘membantai’ which means preparing the slaughtered meat on the day before Ramadan and Syawal every year. — Bernama