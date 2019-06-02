Police seize drugs worth RM3.2m in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd holds some of the seized drugs during a press conference in Johor Baru June 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 2 — Police detained three local men believed to be drug traffickers and seized drugs worth RM3.2 million in four separate raids around the city, two days ago.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the raids were the result of a collaboration between the Johor and Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Departments after detecting the gang’s activities five months ago.

He said the three men aged between 27 and 31 years, believed to be the masterminds were arrested between 3pm and 6am at three separate places namely a house and steel warehouse at Taman Mount Austin, Kulai Toll Plaza and a house in Taman Desa Tebrau.

“The raids conducted consecutively netted 119,400 Erimin 5 pills, 17,450 ecstasy pills, 8,414g of ecstasy powder, 220g of ketamine and 415g of liquid syabu,” he told reporters here today.

Apart from drugs, he said police also seized a Mercedes Benz, a Toyota Vios, a chain, two rings, Rolex and Casio watches and cash amounting RM2,350.

Mohd Khalil said the drugs which were believed to be for the international and local markets were obtained from a northern state.

So far police do not deny the possibility that Johor was being planned as a transit point for the drug syndicate, he said.

“We also do not rule out the possibility that the drugs are delivered via Pos Laju based on the envelopes used but investigations and search for other suspects are ongoing,” he said.

According to him, two of the suspects were tested positive for drugs and all three have criminal records.

The suspects have been remanded until June 7 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, on Ops Selamat 15/2019, Mohd Khalil said 1,068 road accidents were recorded in the state since the operation began on May 29, compared to 933 accidents for a 10-day period last year. — Bernama