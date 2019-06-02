Appointment process for new Ipoh mayor expected to be completed by July

PSD on April 24 informed that Datuk Zamri Man’s tenure as Mayor of Ipoh was shortened to February 17 this year based on medical grounds. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, June 2 — The appointment process for a new Ipoh mayor is expected to be completed by July, said Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

He said matters relating to the appointment was currently being processed by the Public Service Department (PSD).

“The process is going on smoothly and is now at the PSD level, there is no problem,” he told reporters after the aid presentation event at Kotak Harapan in Pusing here, today.

PSD on April 24 informed that Datuk Zamri Man’s tenure as Mayor of Ipoh was shortened to February 17 this year based on medical grounds.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on April 21 said the candidate, who is a local and fluent in Japanese, had received the consent of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said the appointment of a new mayor for Ipoh would be made at the end of April, but until now the post was still vacant. — Bernama