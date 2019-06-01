Sabah youth, sports minister nominated as top 20 most impactful young politicians by One Young World

Phoong Jin Zhe received international recognition when he was nominated by One Young World as one of the top 20 most impactful young politicians around the globe this year. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, June 1 — Luyang state assemblyman, Phoong Jin Zhe, who has just sworn in as Sabah Youth and Sports Minister on May 21, received international recognition when he was nominated by One Young World as one of the top 20 most impactful young politicians around the globe this year.

Phoong, 30, who is also DAP Socialist Youth National Publicity Secretary said he was taken aback and could not believe it when he received an email from the prestigious organisation a few days ago informing him about the nomination.

“I am honoured to accept the nomination alongside 20 amazing young politicians aged between 18 to 35 enlisted from all over the globe as a recognition for the impact and influence they have created in their respective communities in which they are leaders or representatives,” he said in a statement, today.

He said five winners will emerge victorious, after being reviewed by a panel of judges, all of whom are key figures in their respective field, and will travel to London in October to receive the awards in the annual One Young World Summit where youths and delegates from more than 190 countries across the world convenes.

Phoong also said he more than thrilled and excited to be the only one shortlisted nominee not from Malaysia and Sabah, but also the only young politician from Asean.

“I’m proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent my country and my beloved state. I believe this further shows that the young people around the globe can really make a difference wherever they are and have a direct impact on the lives of their people. Wish me luck,” he added. — Bernama