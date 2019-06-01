Police nab drug pushers in Nilai and Semenyih

SEREMBAN, June 1 — The Nilai District Narcotics CID has thwarted syabu and heroin distributing activities after detaining four suspects including two women in separate cases in Nilai here and Selangor, on Wednesday and Thursday.

State Narcotics CID chief Supt Pang Jin Lai said that a couple was detained on a motorcycle in front of their house in Taman Bakawali, Nilai in the first operation on Wednesday at 3pm.

‘‘Syabu weighing 58.1 grams worth RM9,000 were found in a sling bag and a hand bag. The former was placed in the (motorcycle) basket while the latter in a box at the back of the motorcycle,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said police nabbed a man in a car in the Kota Seriemas Gold and Country Club parking area in Nilai and seized 195 grams of drugs believed to be heroin in the second operation on Thursday, also at 3pm.

He said 392 grams of drugs, also believed to be heroin worth RM16,000, was found at the suspect’s house in Setia Ecohill, Semenyih, Selangor which also led to the detention of the man’s wife.

He said urine tests found the couple from Taman Bakawali had records on drugs and were positive on methamphetamine while the rest were free from drugs and any record.

Pang said the suspects were remanded for seven days to help in investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provided a mandatory death by hanging. — Bernama