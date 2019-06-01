Labuan Bersatu says practises openness in membership recruitment

Labuan Bersatu's pro tem chief Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said it has currently established branches in all the 17 central voting districts. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, June 1 — The Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is practising openness in the membership recruitment exercise without having to apply persuasive approach.

Its pro tem chief Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said the existence of all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties of DAP, PKR, Amanah, Bersatu and PH friendly-partner of Warisan here augurs well for the PH’s strength and solidarity with more people-oriented programmes could be carried out.

“Bersatu is the last PH component party being established in Labuan which was only a month ago after being consented to by Bersatu’s central leadership.

“Nevertheless, it already has supporters and more than a thousand registered members and our machinery has kicked-off the membership drive and we received an increase membership,” he told reporters after an event at Kg Sg Labu Homestay Hall last night.

Suhaili said Bersatu Labuan has currently established branches in all the 17 central voting districts.

“We want to avoid more than one branch in one village which is potentially leads to disunity,” he said. — Bernama