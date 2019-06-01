Kedah Digital Library to be built next year, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will build the Kedah Digital Library at a cost of RM15 million beginning early next year. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, June 1 — The Federal Government through the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) will build the Kedah Digital Library at a cost of RM15 million beginning early next year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Federal Government was eager to implement a similar project in Penang, a digital library operating 24 hours.

Lim said in order to manage costs, the construction of both libraries would use the same concept and the same architect.

“We will be using the same model in Penang, applying the same concept and this project will be developed by NCIA,” he told a press conference here today.

At the press conference, Lim also announced the appointment of NCIA’s new chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

Meanwhile, Jebasingam said the NCIA will continue to implement high-impact projects that will create jobs and income.

“Penang has become a superior state in terms of development, manufacturing, especially in the electronics and high technology sectors. In Penang we already have the Centre for Engineering, Science and Technology Collaboration Research (CREST) which is a centre where expertise in the field of E & E (Electrical and Electronics) will be focused and will benefit the workers in this area,” he said.

Jebasingam said at present the Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM77 million for CREST programme.

“It is a high-impact programme and CREST which is based in Penang also provides services to Kedah, Perlis and Perak. To date 134 research and development (R & D) projects have been implemented through CREST which also includes and benefits 77 specialists, including from universities,” he said. — Bernama