Health Ministry confirms death due to rabies in Sarawak

Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 1 — The Health Ministry has confirmed the death of a 26-year-old man due to rabies here yesterday, bringing the death toll to 17 since the outbreak of the disease in Sarawak.

In a statement today, the ministry said that yesterday a laboratory test was conducted on a sample from the case and it was confirmed to be rabies positive.

“With the confirmation of the latest case, the number of rabies cases in Sarawak since the outbreak of the disease was declared on July 1, 2017 is 18, including 17 deaths.

“The Health Ministry wishes to remind the public especially in Sarawak not to take or collect animals whose rabies vaccination status is not known even if they are in the neighbourhood because these animals may have been infected with the rabies virus,” the statement said. — Bernama