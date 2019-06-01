Gobind: Policies to improve Sarawak’s communications network in the pipeline

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the ministry will draw up several policies to boost the communications network in Sarawak. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SERIAN, June 1 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will draw up several policies to boost the communications network in Sarawak.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said the implementation would take some time as studies needed to be made first.

“In the meantime KKMM will continue to focus on the use of technology among the people.

“After the policy framework has been identified, KKMM will implement it as soon as possible,” he said at his programme with the people in Kampung Paon Rimo here today.

Also present were Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen, Pending state assemblyman Violet Yong Wui Wui and Tanjung Batu state assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing.

Meanwhile, Gobind also managed to spend time visiting former member of parliament Datuk Seri Dominic Dago at his house in Kampung Pichin.

Dominic was the first Bidayuh to serve as an MP, in the 60s.

This afternoon Gobind is scheduled to visit another Bidayuh village in Benuk to join in the Gawai celebration and see for himself the unique festivity in Sarawak. — Bernama