Elderly motorcyclist killed by falling tree in Bayan Lepas

GEORGE TOWN, May 31 — A senior citizen was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a falling tree in Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Bayan Lepas, near here yesterday.

In the incident at about 4pm, a car, which was on the road just behind the motorcycle, was also hit by the same tree but its driver, a 58-year-old man, was unhurt.

Barat Daya district deputy police chief, DSP Jafri Md Zain said the 65-year-old motorcyclist, however, died at the scene from serious injuries to the head.

“The motorist and motorcyclist were heading to Bayan Baru from the Penang International Airport when they were hit by the falling tree. The impact threw the senior citizen off his motorcycle which was flung forward,” he said here last night.

He said the body of the victim was sent to the Balik Pulau Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama