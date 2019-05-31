Bodies of two children who drowned in Sibu recovered

Firemen get ready to search for the three children who disappeared underwater at a longhouse near Sibu. — Picture courtesy of Sungai Merah Bomba

KUCHING, May 31 — The bodies of two children, who failed to resurface after diving into a river near a longhouse in Sibu two days ago, have been found by a search and rescue (SAR) team this morning.

A Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said the body of 12-year-old Nurul Syahiera Salam was found at about 7.05am, while 13-year-old Trance Gong was sighted about 15 minutes later.

“Their bodies were found floating in Rasau area, not far from SMK Batang Igan, and about 5km from the spot where they dived from a jetty of Sungai Nanga Tutus longhouse on May 29,” he said.

He said their bodies have been handed over to the police for further action.

The body of Trisha Janggok, 12, was found yesterday.

The three children disappeared underwater after diving for the second time into the river near their longhouse at about 4pm on Wednesday.

A search and rescue team was then formed by the Sungai Merah Bomba after receiving a call from Sungai Nanga Tutus longhouse.

He said Sungai Merah Bomba, which received the emergency call at about 4.10pm, immediately dispatched eight personnel and a boat to Sungai Nanga Tutus longhouse to search for the three children.