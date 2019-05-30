Retired Perak council, rail workers aghast promised landed homes to be boxes in the sky

The residents of Kampung DBI and Kampung KTM in Buntong gather in protest near the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh May 30, 2019. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 30 — The residents of Kampung DBI and Kampung KTM in Buntong turned out in large numbers today to express their discontent with the Perak government after promises of owning terrace homes have somehow turned into developments for flats.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia central committee member R. Mohanarani, who represented the group, said the residents who are mostly former workers of the local council and the Ipoh railway station have been waiting 20 years to own landed property.

“Four mentri besar have changed and the previous government had pledged to build a terrace house for the residents.

“However, the current government ignored the resident’s request and their struggle for the past 20 years and announced plan to build flats. After all those expectations and promises, asking the residents to settle for flats is not fair at all,” she told a press conference here.

Parti Socialis Malaysia central committee member R. Mohanarani speaks to the press near the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh May 30, 2019.

She said that previously, the workers were allowed to build wooden houses in the local council quarters situated near the villages after they retired and had been promised they would be provided proper houses since 1999.

Mohanarani said that initially there were about 150 families from both the villages, but added that there are only 40 families occupying the quarters now as most have since moved elsewhere after so many years.

She said the residents had sent several letters to the Mentri Besar’s Office and finally met his private secretary Nizran Noordin last August.

“We told him about the previous promises and he told us that he will arrange a meeting with all the stakeholders to discuss about our demand on the alternative houses.

“However, nothing came up after that and we were shocked with the announcement of building flats consisting of 2,000 units,” she said.

“The state government apparently met with the Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam over the matter instead of meeting the residents. The assemblyman is not new to the issue and he should understand the resident’s struggles,” she added.

Mohanarani said that the residents are hoping that the Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will show concern on the resident’s demand before developing the area and have handed over another letter today to the Mentri Besar office over the matter.