Malaysia, Indonesia to intensify maritime cooperation ahead of Raya celebration

The Marine Police Force says both Malaysia and Indonesia will step up patrol to curb human trafficking, cigarettes, liquors and drugs smuggling activities ahead of Hari Raya celebration. ― Reuters pic

LUMUT, May 30 ― The Marine Police Force and its Indonesian counterpart have been working closely including in intelligence-sharing apart from intensifying operations in patrolling the waters of both countries ahead of Aidilfitri celebration.

Marine Police Region One deputy commander Supt Dimin Awang said the close collaboration and continuous surveillance operation from both parties were crucial especially in combating the transnational crime involving the vast border area.

“For instance, we know that there are Indonesians who use the rat trails despite the ferry services available in Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan and Klang, Selangor, and we believe there are syndicates involved in helping them using the illegal routes.

“Hence both countries will step up patrol to curb human trafficking, cigarettes, liquors and drugs smuggling activities,” he said.

He told reporters at the Sea @ Rendezvous (RV) meeting and breaking of fast with the Indonesian Maritime Police Force (Polair) representatives in the waters of the Melaka Straits at about 57 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor, here last night.

During the event, a total of 18 personnel including from the Marine Police Force, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Perak branch, Department of Fisheries, boarded the PA50 patrol boat to meet representatives from Polair who arrived at the location with Kresna patrol boat from Belawan, Indonesia.

Also present was North Sumatera Maritime and Air Police director Yosi Muhamartha.

Meanwhile, Yosi said the issue of smuggling activities and illegal immigrants along the waters of the Indonesia-Malaysia border need be taken seriously and required close cooperation between the two countries.

“In such meeting, we can exchange intelligence in instances such as violations of the law or smuggling activities, as well as to provide us with the information, for surveillance purposes,” he said. ― Bernama