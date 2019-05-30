HR Ministry advises Socso to extend Self-Employment Scheme to informal sector workers

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the proposal was to ensure that apart from those with employers, workers in the informal business sector would also receive protection in the event of an accident or untoward incident. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Human Resources Ministry is recommending that the Social Security Organisation (Socso) extend the Self-Employment Scheme (SPS) to include farmers, fishermen, hawkers and artistes.

Its minister M. Kulasegaran said the proposal was to ensure that apart from those with employers, workers in the informal business sector would also receive protection in the event of an accident or untoward incident.

“I have informed Socso to discuss the matter with individuals involved in this sector and to get their consent. We hope that this proposal is implemented as soon as possible.

“The suggestion is towards a positive direction and the scheme is widely implemented in other developed countries,” he told reporters after Socso breaking-of-fast event here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar, Socso chairman Zakri Mohd Khir, chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

Earlier in his speech, Kulasegaran said from February 2019 the scheme was extended to taxi drivers, e-haling drivers and those who drive buses, school buses, factory buses and tour buses.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azman said taxi and e-hailing drivers who fail or refuse to register with Socso could be compounded.

“Socso is giving them until the end of June, failing which they could be compounded between RM500 and RM4,000 depending on the offence and duration the offence was committed.

“We are not inconveniencing them but this is for the sake of their safety,” he added.

He said so far only 14,500 taxi and e-hailing drivers nationwide have registered with Socso. — Bernama