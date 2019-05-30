Govt should engage stakeholders before tabling IPCMC Bill, says Bar Council man

Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam speaks to reporters during a press conference on the IPCMC at the Bar Council Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― The government should engage with all major stakeholders before tabling the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill, its Bar Council Taskforce Co-Chairperson, Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam said.

Ramachelvam said it is crucial that the Bill received widespread of suggestions before its implementation.

“We understand that the bill is being finalised by the government. Our call upon the government is that before the Bill is tabled in parliament, that consultation with the Bar Council, civil society and other stakeholders is held.

“It is imperative that the Bill received widespread consultation and to take into account the various suggestions for improvement of the Bill,'' he said during a roundtable discussion today.

Ramachelvan also said that the taskforce hoped for the Bill to be tabled within the year and stated there should not be any further delays as the formation of the commission has been held back since 2005.

He also urged the government to ensure that the commission retains the power to discipline police officers and not only provide recommendations.

“Without disciplinary powers, the commission would be a failure,'' he said.

Speaking at the press conference was also Bar Council Vice-President Roger Chan who reassured police officers that formation of the IPCMC is for their own betterment.

“We need to instill confidence because the police have a long history of allegations of abuse of power, police brutality and corruption which is still being talked about.

“So we need an institution to safeguard public interest and improve the standards of PDRM to the public’s eyes,'' he said adding that law abiding police officers have nothing to fear from IPCMC.