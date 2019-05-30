Cops to increase security levels during Aidilfitri to prevent terrorism

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police will increase national security monitoring and alertness throughout the upcoming Aidilfitri holiday season to prevent untoward incidents, particularly terrorism threats. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The police will increase national security monitoring and alertness throughout the upcoming Aidilfitri holiday season to prevent untoward incidents, particularly terrorism threats.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said his men are ready to face any eventuality, adding that Bukit Aman’s Special Branch will also be intensifying its efforts on the ground.

“We look around the region and when incidents such as the recent bombing in Dhaka by (terrorist group) Islamic State (IS) happens, then we have to increase surveillance to prevent untoward incidents,” he said when asked on national security preparedness during Aidilfitri during his visit to the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Ramadan bazaar here today.

He was commenting on the bomb attacks in Bangladesh on Sunday at Dhaka’s Malibagh neighbourhood, outside the police’s Special Branch headquarters that left two people injured, including a female officer.

Abdul Hamid was thankful of the fact that the police have so far identified and prevented IS activity from spreading in the country.

“I hope my men on duty during Aidilfitri will continue to remain vigilant with the surroundings for threats,” he said. — Bernama