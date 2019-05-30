Body of girl who drowned near Sibu longhouse found

The search team retrieving the body of Trisha Janggok, who drowned after diving into the river yesterday, May 30, 2019. ― Picture courtesy of Sungai Merah Bomba

KUCHING, May 30 ― The body of a girl who disappeared underwater after she and two other children had dived into a river near a longhouse in Sibu yesterday, has been found, Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said today.

He said the body of Trisha Janggok, 12, found floating by a search team about 2.30pm, not from the jetty of Sungai Nanga Tutus longhouse.

Trisha’s remains have been handed over to the police for further actions.

The spokesman said the search team, consisting of the Bomba, Civil Defence Force and police personnel, is still looking for two other children,Trance Gong, 13, and Nurul Syahiera Salam, 13.

The spokesman said the three children had dived into the river from the longhouse jetty for the second time after which they disappeared underwater about 4pm yesterday.

In Marudi, Miri Division, the body of 16-year old Mohd Farid Bin Adenan, who was reported missing after he fell into a river while he was fishing, was found this morning, Marudi Bomba station chief Maureen Sim said.

She said the body was found floating about 8am by two villagers of Kampung Narum, about 2km from a spot, near Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Sharif Hamid’s jetty, where he fell three days ago.

Farid, who was from Kampung Baru, Marudi, was believed to have slipped and fell into the river about 3.30pm on May 28.

In Mukah, a search has been initiated for an angler, Lee Ah Leng, 37, who went missing while fishing near the coast of Kampung Sungai Alo, this morning.

Mukah Bomba spokesman said another angler found Lee’s boat, with its two engines still on, moving in a circle motion and then took it to another coastal village and then called the emergency number 999 seeking for assistance to locate the missing angler.

“Based on the information that we have gathered, Lee had gone fishing alone about 5am this morning,” he said.