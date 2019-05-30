Agong: Being with the people means a lot to me

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah hands out contributions to the needy at Masjid Sultan Ahmad 1 in Kuantan May 30, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUANTAN, May 30 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today the opportunity to be with the people in the various programmes is something very meaningful to him.

Sultan Abdullah said that attending programmes such as breaking of the fast and the giving of aid to the needy group had also been a family tradition that had been practiced since the time of his late father Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah.

“My late father had made such a practice for everyone of us (family members) with the principle if possible to enhance relationship between the royalty and the general population.

“Throughout his life, my late father had carried out various programmes with the rakyat and this is the legacy which I will continue based on the principle that the monarchy and the general public cannot be separated,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah disclosed this in his speech at the Breaking of the Fast and Giving of Contributions to the needy at Masjid Sultan Ahmad 1, here today.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak and the Pahang state government leadership.

Sultan Abdullah also reminded those eligible to pay business tithe to discharge their responsibility and expressed his gratitude to those who had done so.

At the event, the King also received the handing over of business tithes from nine corporate bodies in Pahang totalling RM9.4 million, including from Tabung Haji worth RM4.59 million, Pertubuhan Peladang Kebangsaan (NAFAS) (RM2.38 million) and Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad (RM760,158).

Also handing over their business tithe were Etiqa Family and General Takaful Berhad (RM543,500), Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (RM364,699), Agrobank (RM275,500), Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (RM247,806), Angkasa Pahang Zon 1 (RM161,880) and Celcom Axiata Malaysia Berhad (RM114,210). ― Bernama