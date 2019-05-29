Witness says Najib was ‘shocked’ RM42m from Ihsan Perdana transferred into his accounts, claims no knowledge

Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — A witness told the High Court today that Datuk Seri Najib Razak was genuinely “shocked” and upset after finding out someone had transferred RM42 million into his personal accounts through Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) between 2014 and 2015.

During cross-examination by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, IPSB managing director Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman said he had visited Najib at the latter’s private residence on Jalan Langgak Duta shortly after being released from Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) custody in 2015.

According to Dr Shamsul, he explained that the only reason he had met with Najib after he was released from custody was to update the former prime minister on his arrest and wellbeing.

Shafee: When you went to see Datuk Seri Najib and told him your story, what was his reaction?

Dr Shamsul: He was shocked about somebody putting money into his account.

Shafee: He (Najib) didn’t know why?

Dr Shamsul: He said he didn’t know who put money in his account and why it was through (IPSB’s bank account) me.

Shafee: Could you describe the situation then?

Dr Shamsul: He was very upset. Without his knowledge, somebody putting money through another company. I didn’t discuss further.

Dr Shamsul is the 37th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak chats with his lawyers at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

It was previously revealed in court that IPSB made cash transfers in three tranches of RM27 million and RM5 million on December 26, 2014 and RM10 million on February 10, 2015 into two AmPrivate Banking-MY accounts (2112022011-880 and 2112022011-906) belonging to Najib.

The three fund transfers were then recorded as “funds for CSR programmes”.

When asked by Shafee to describe Najib’s reaction during their meeting that the former prime minister was completely in the dark over the transfers, Dr Shamsul said Najib’s reaction was genuine.

“On that occasion also, he was genuine, he was shocked that money was transferred to his account. I told Datuk Seri Najib I didn’t know who the account was and I was told to transfer the money,” he said.

Later during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi, Dr Shamsul said he was not instructed by Najib to lodge a police or MACC report over the matter.

Dr Shamsul also confirmed that Najib at that time was also Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) Board of Trustee chairman.

He previously confirmed that millions of ringgit entered into Ihsan Perdana’s account from September 2014 to April 2015 from sources that he had not known, including RM42 million that he was asked by YR1M officials to transfer to two accounts that he had not known then belonged to Najib.

MORE TO COME