TNB denies hiking electricity tariffs on govt’s orders

TNB said the message, which was allegedly written by a TNB employee, was false and baseless. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

MELAKA, MAY 29 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied a message that went viral on social media that its board of directors has received government orders to raise electricity tariffs by 30 per cent.

TNB said the message, which was allegedly written by a TNB employee, was false and baseless.

“TNB does not have any employees as named in the message, so TNB advises the public to ignore and not share it,” it said in a statement.

It also clarified that electricity tariffs are set by the Energy Commission. — Bernama