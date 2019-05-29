Three Malaysian students selected to continue studies at prestigious US military academies

(From left) US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdrin, cadet Muhammad Aniq Hilman Haslimi, cadet Grace Sian Ern Hui, cadet Mateshan Varma Subramaniam, Chief of staff Malaysian Armed Forces Lt Gen Datuk Kamalruzaman Mohd Othman and Vice Chancellor UPNM Lt Gen Datuk Abdul Halim Jalal in Kuala Lumpur May 29, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Three Malaysian students from the National Defence University of Malaysia have gained the honour of attending three of the US most prestigious military academies.

The students, Muhammad Aniq Hilman Haslimi, Grace Sian Ern Hui and Mateshan Varma Subramaniam have earned the appointments to continue their studies and prepare to become military officers at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the US Military Academy in New York, respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony honouring the three students, US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir said she was proud of them as the selection into the academy is very competitive and rigorous.

“The selection process is very vigorous and competitive, and all candidates are evaluated on their academic performance, physical aptitude and leadership potential.

“So this is not just a test, this is also a set of interviews where these three candidates had to prove who they are as a person and what they hope to bring back to Malaysia.

“This is beyond getting a high score, this is having to prove to yourself as a person and prove yourself as the kind of person you hope to become,” she said.

Kamala further said the students are joining the fraternity of 30 Malaysians, who have graduated from US military academies since 1971.

MORE TO COME