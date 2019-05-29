Islamist splinter party Berjasa aims to contest 25 federal seats in GE15

Berjasa is focusing on Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Johor for the next general election. — Picture from Berjasa

BANGI, May 29 — Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) intends to contest at least 25 parliamentary seats in the next general election, said its president, Prof Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz.

He said the party had identified the seats concerned and would begin making the necessary preparations.

“The states we are focusing on are Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Johor,” he told a media conference here today.

Berjasa, established in 1977, is now in Gagasan Sejahtera together with PAS, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Cinta Malaysia. — Bernama