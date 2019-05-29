A Kelantan father’s Raya wish: Connecting with daughter jailed in China for smuggling heroin

Mohamad Lazim Jusoh and his youngest son Muhamad Azlimuslim look at a photo of Umi Azlim at their home in Pasir Puteh June 9, 2016. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, May 29 — A father is appealing for help from the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), specifically the Malaysian embassy in China, to enable him to contact his daughter who is now serving her time Guangzhou prison, in view of the upcoming Aidilfitri.

Mohamad Lazim Jusoh, 62, said he had not been able to keep in touch with his daughter, Umi Azlim, 35, even by phone calls, as he was constantly facing difficulty or hardship in life.

“I really hope to be able to talk to her even for a minute, I have been longing to see her and the feeling has become so strong, especially during this month of Ramadan and upcoming Aidilfitri,” he said when met at his resident in Kampung Cherang Tuli here today.

In 2007, Umi Azlim, the eldest of six siblings, was sentenced to life imprisonment in Guangzhou prison for smuggling heroin to the country when she was 23.

The former army said that over the last two years he has not received any news, not even a letter, from Ami Azlim.

“Perhaps she could not do it because of the difficulties and restrictions she has to deal with,” he said.

Mohamad Lazim said just before Ramadan he received a call from Wisma Putra to confirm whether he wanted to visit his daughter, but he had to refuse due to financial problem.

“How can I go there if I don’t have not enough money, my pension is just enough for daily necessities,” he said.

He believed that good relations between Malaysia and China could solve the problem. — Bernama