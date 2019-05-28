Kedah CID chief among seven senior officers involved in PDRM reshuffle

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid will now be principal assistant director (D5) Prosecution/Law, CID Bukit Aman. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, is among seven senior police officers involved in a reshuffle that comes into effect on July 1.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Mior Faridalathrash will now be principal assistant director (D5) Prosecution/Law, CID Bukit Aman.

He replaces SAC Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri who is the head of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (legislation) at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) IGP Secretariat, Bukit Aman, she said in a statement here today.

Also involved in the revamp are Kuala Lumpur City’s Strategic Planning and Public Security (Strategic Planning) deputy head ACP Mohd Ariff Md Hanuddin who has taken over as assistant director of the Police Pensioner Affairs division in Bukit Aman.

Mohd Ariff replaces ACP Siti Dalila Mohd Yasin who is the deputy head of the Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Security (Strategic Planning).

Other transfers include Bukit Aman E3F staff officer ACP Mohd Faisal Yahya who will be the new assistant director of Narcotics (Intelligence) Zone II of Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Asmawati said Sabah’s chief of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir, will be transferred to Beluran, Sabah, as commander of Sabah’s 20th Brigade Battalion, General Operations Force (PGA).

Mohd Nasruddin will replace ACP J. Rantan Kumar Singh who will take over as Sabah KDNKA head. — Bernama