Historian Khoo Kay Kim’s funeral in Shah Alam this Saturday

Khoo died of a lung infection at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya at about 10am today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The late historian and academician Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim, 82, will be buried at the Nirvana Memorial Park (Nirvana) in Shah Alam on Saturday.

His eldest son, Eddin Khoo, 50, said his father’s remains were not taken to his residence in Petaling Jaya but to the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Sungai Besi, for preparations to be carried out.

Those who want to pay their last respects can do so from Thursday to Saturday morning.

“His casket will be placed at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Sungai Besi to allow family members and friends to pay their last respects before the funeral.

“The public is welcome to pay their last respects,” he told reporters at the Nirvana centre here today.

He said the funeral ceremony would begin at 10.30 am on Saturday.

Khoo, who was born in Kampar, Perak, leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Rathi Khoo, 75, and three sons — Eddin, Rubin, 47, and Mavin, 42.

He was also one of the writers who drafted the Rukun Negara after the race riots in 1969. — Bernama