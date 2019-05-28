Contribute to MAF Welfare Fund, Mat Sabu tells corporate firms

Defence Minister Mohamad gives a speech at the Ministry of Defence May 28, 2019. — Picture by Sabu Syed Jaymal Zahiid

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today called on more corporate companies to donate to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Welfare Fund.

He said response from major companies to provide welfare and support to the security forces who had been working hard in maintaining peace in the country, especially MAF, was still not very encouraging.

“I am still not satisfied because some successful, profitable companies have not been charitable towards the Ministry of Defence.

“I hope in future, the business giants will increase their contribution to the security forces as they have been working to ensure that the nation’s sovereignty is preserved,” he said when presenting Hari Raya donation to Armed Forces personnel at the Ministry of Defence here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife and KASIH Malaysia president Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Mohamad said the sacrifices of the security forces in safeguarding peace and sovereignty should be appreciated by the top firms in the country.

In addition he said 15,000 Hari Raya goodie bags would be distributed to MAF personnel stationed at the borders and overseas during the Aidilfitri celebration.

At the event, MAF received donations in the form of financial support and goods worth over RM1.45 million from 53 donors comprising corporate bodies, private companies and voluntary associations.

MAF also received zakat contributions from Affin Islamic Bank Berhad (RM500,000), Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Berhad (RM350,000) and Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad (RM300,000).

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad also made zakat contribution of RM300,000 to the MAF Veterans Foundation. — Bernama