At Facebook’s office launch, Dr M warns against abuse of online freedom

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad urged platforms such as Facebook to collaborate with Putrajaya to regulate social media. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia does advocate a free and open internet, but it must be within the limits of the laws, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In his address at the opening of Facebook’s newly expanded office here, Dr Mahathir acknowledged that social media and the internet carries huge potential and offers socio-economic benefits.

However, he urged internet users to employ a level of civility and responsibility online, and urged platforms such as Facebook to collaborate with Putrajaya to regulate social media.

“While Malaysia advocates for a free and open internet, this has to be within the ambit of our laws, and cannot be unfettered. The rule of the thumb is simple — what is illegal offline is almost always illegal online,” said Dr Mahathir.

“Freedom of speech is not a license to abuse, it is a responsibility. Freedom of speech without any concern for good human behaviour would be a disaster for any society.

“In enforcing our laws to protect the public, all stakeholders need to work together to overcome technical challenges as well as address the need for greater information sharing towards the disclosure or discovery of information to facilitate law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively,” he added.

“Towards this end, I would like to urge Facebook, and other platform providers, to continue to collaborate with the Malaysian government and law enforcement agencies in order to ensure the social media realm remains as a platform that generates positive change rather than the negative ones.”

